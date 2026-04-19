BOK Financial (BOKF) to Release Earnings on Monday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect BOK Financial to post earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $549.71 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.32. BOK Financial had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $589.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BOK Financial Stock Up 1.9%

BOK Financial stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $85.44 and a 1-year high of $139.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $179,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,183.76. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 109.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF), headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company’s offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

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