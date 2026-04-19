Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £2,027.52 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 576 per share, with a total value of £2,027.52.

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Friday, January 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 231 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 805 per share, with a total value of £1,859.55.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 5.7%

LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 610 on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 500 and a one year high of GBX 924. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 602.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 663.68. The company has a market capitalization of £353.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.62, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mortgage Advice Bureau ( LON:MAB1 Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 44.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Mortgage Advice Bureau had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 44.7385003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 price objective on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mortgage Advice Bureau currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,150.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAB1

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAB is one of the UK’s leading consumer intermediary brands and specialist networks for mortgage advisers.

Through its partner firms known as Appointed Representatives (ARs), MAB has approximately 2,000 advisers providing expert advice to customers on a range of mortgage, specialist lending, protection, and general insurance products. MAB supports its AR firms with proprietary technology and services, including adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.