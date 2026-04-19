Insider Buying: Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys £150.06 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Daintith purchased 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 183 per share, for a total transaction of £150.06.

Stephen Daintith also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Stephen Daintith purchased 75 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 200 per share, for a total transaction of £150.

On Monday, February 16th, Stephen Daintith purchased 66 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 228 per share, for a total transaction of £150.48.

Ocado Group Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 203.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 202.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 219.31. Ocado Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 165.85 and a 12-month high of GBX 397.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group ( LON:OCDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported GBX (44.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocado Group had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 29.33%.

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Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

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