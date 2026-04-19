Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $739,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $1,658,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 85,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $5,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI opened at $412.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $430.15 and a 200 day moving average of $421.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.02 and a fifty-two week high of $487.58.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500-23.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

See Also

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