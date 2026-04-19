Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Position Boosted by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 2.1% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.18% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citrine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $37.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

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