130 Shares in NVR, Inc. $NVR Acquired by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,610,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,546,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth $691,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,922.06, for a total value of $1,584,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,915.16. This represents a 34.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,800. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,012,736 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $8,100.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7,675.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $7,700.00 to $7,100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,082.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,007.26 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,301.02 and a 52-week high of $8,618.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6,988.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7,328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 6.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $105.42 by $16.12. NVR had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $139.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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