Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Sold by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,283 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,014 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,753 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 185.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,300,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,526,000 after acquiring an additional 844,717 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,323,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,647,000 after acquiring an additional 653,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6,089.8% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 593,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,618,000 after acquiring an additional 584,321 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $824,192.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,822.31. The trade was a 40.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $393,755.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,938,924.34. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 129,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,838 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Melius Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $74.15 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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