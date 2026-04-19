Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,363 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Ferguson by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 349,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,378,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.27.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $260.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.90. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $158.68 and a 1 year high of $271.64.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 40.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Ferguson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferguson this week:

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

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