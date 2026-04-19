22,804 Shares in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Bought by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,344,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,275,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,946 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,528,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,729 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,627,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,251,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

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FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. 5,109,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,675. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.76%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,365,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 119,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,978.88. The trade was a 18.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,827.84. This represents a 29.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 39,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,532 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FE. Wolfe Research raised FirstEnergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $51.00 price objective on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FE

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

Further Reading

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