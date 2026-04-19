VCI Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 0.9% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

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Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $12.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $415.77. 865,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,348. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.54. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.06 and a fifty-two week high of $438.72.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $458.00 to $448.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Automation

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 17,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.61, for a total value of $7,043,046.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,877.54. This represents a 84.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total value of $5,930,794.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,262.32. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 51,375 shares of company stock valued at $20,828,717 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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