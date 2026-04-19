Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.07 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after buying an additional 58,988 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 50,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $82,518.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,975.32. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,040,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 86,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,118,636 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.5%

EW opened at $81.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.63 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 17.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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