Security Financial Services INC. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,247,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,699 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,910,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,722,000 after acquiring an additional 496,439 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,915,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,604,000 after acquiring an additional 253,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,710,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,204,000 after acquiring an additional 349,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,473,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,844,000 after acquiring an additional 603,848 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $80.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $61.02 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

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