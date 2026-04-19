Flowserve Corporation $FLS Position Trimmed by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,989 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Flowserve Stock Up 7.8%

FLS stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. Flowserve Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.44.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Flowserve

Key Stories Impacting Flowserve

Here are the key news stories impacting Flowserve this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged up multiple 2027 quarterly EPS estimates and raised its FY2027 view to $4.53, signaling modestly better forward profitability expectations for Flowserve. MarketBeat FLS page

Zacks Research nudged up multiple 2027 quarterly EPS estimates and raised its FY2027 view to $4.53, signaling modestly better forward profitability expectations for Flowserve. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a separate piece highlighting Flowserve as a long‑term growth stock, which can bolster investor confidence in the company’s secular outlook. Why Flowserve is a Top Growth Stock

Zacks published a separate piece highlighting Flowserve as a long‑term growth stock, which can bolster investor confidence in the company’s secular outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent reported results showed an EPS beat and company guidance that supports mid‑single‑digit forward EPS targets, reinforcing the rationale behind the analyst estimate upgrades. Company / analyst context

Recent reported results showed an EPS beat and company guidance that supports mid‑single‑digit forward EPS targets, reinforcing the rationale behind the analyst estimate upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: The Globe and Mail ran a rating‑update story on Flowserve; media coverage can amplify the analyst actions but doesn’t, by itself, change fundamentals. Globe and Mail story

The Globe and Mail ran a rating‑update story on Flowserve; media coverage can amplify the analyst actions but doesn’t, by itself, change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded Flowserve from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” which may cap upside or reduce momentum among some buy‑side holders despite the modest estimate increases. Zacks.com

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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