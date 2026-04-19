Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,163 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Invesco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Invesco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.61.

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Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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