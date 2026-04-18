Legacy CG LLC Sells 245,993 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Legacy CG LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,993 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,853,000 after purchasing an additional 200,643 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,393,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,603,000 after purchasing an additional 230,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,053,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,453,000 after purchasing an additional 375,879 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,021,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,392,000 after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,533,000 after purchasing an additional 248,651 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HELO opened at $67.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.90. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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