Hobart Private Capital LLC Has $985,000 Holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF $MMLG

Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) by 110.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMLG. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA MMLG opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $37.65.

About First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

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