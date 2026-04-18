Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 282,609 Shares of USA Today Co. $TDAY

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its stake in USA Today Co. (NYSE:TDAY – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,609 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in USA Today were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDAY. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in USA Today in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in USA Today in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in USA Today in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in USA Today in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in USA Today by 1,130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on USA Today in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded USA Today from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of USA Today in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded USA Today from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on USA Today from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Today currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

USA Today Stock Performance

Shares of TDAY opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -66.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. USA Today Co. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

USA Today (NYSE:TDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter. USA Today had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

USA Today Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc (NYSE: GCI) is a media and marketing solutions company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. As the largest U.S. newspaper publisher by circulation, Gannett publishes USA Today alongside more than 260 local news brands. The company’s multimedia platforms include daily and weekly newspapers, websites, mobile apps and a network of subscription-based digital products.

In addition to journalism and content production, Gannett offers a suite of digital marketing services designed to help small and medium-sized businesses grow online.

Further Reading

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