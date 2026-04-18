Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $200,000 Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 95.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 319,079 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.4% in the third quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,247,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,996,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 979,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at about $5,129,000. Waterfall Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 82.5% in the third quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 972,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 94,630 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $326.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.60 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality, upscale, select-service hotels. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of properties operated under premium franchise agreements with leading lodging brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Apple Hospitality REIT is self-managed and internally advised, overseeing property management, revenue optimization and asset-level operations through its in-house team of hospitality professionals.

The company’s holdings encompass over 200 hotels featuring more than 30,000 guest rooms across a diverse array of markets in the United States.

See Also

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