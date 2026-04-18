iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Stake Boosted by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 674.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,993 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,648,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,510 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,302,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,736 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,989,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,844,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,719,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,461 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.04 and a one year high of $73.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

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