IPH Limited (OTCMKTS:IPHLF) Short Interest Update

IPH Limited (OTCMKTS:IPHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,177,159 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 1,373,253 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

IPH Price Performance

Shares of IPHLF opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. IPH has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $2.21.

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About IPH

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IPH Limited is a market-leading intellectual property services group based in Australia, trading on the OTC market under the symbol IPHLF. The company offers a comprehensive suite of IP advisory, prosecution and management services to clients across industries such as technology, life sciences, consumer goods and engineering. Through its network of specialist patent and trademark attorneys, patent engineers and support staff, IPH assists inventors, small and medium-sized enterprises and multinational corporations in protecting and enforcing their intangible assets.

The group’s core offerings include patent and trademark filing and prosecution, design registrations, IP strategy development, portfolio management, licensing support and enforcement advice.

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