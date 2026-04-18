Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 437,659 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 533,844 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,232,911 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLNCY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, January 30th. HSBC raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

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Glencore Trading Down 1.3%

Glencore Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $14.90 on Friday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

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Glencore is a global natural resources company engaged in the production, processing and marketing of commodities. The business combines large-scale mining and metals operations with an extensive physical commodities trading and marketing platform. Its activities span the full commodity value chain, from extraction and smelting/refining to the commercial distribution of metals and energy products to industrial customers worldwide.

Key product areas include base and precious metals (such as copper, zinc, nickel and related concentrates), bulk commodities and energy products (including thermal coal and oil) and associated value‑added materials and services.

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