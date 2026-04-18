Analyzing Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Free Report) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bioasis Technologies and Enlivex Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioasis Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics 1 1 1 0 2.00

Enlivex Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,819.72%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than Bioasis Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

1.0% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bioasis Technologies has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bioasis Technologies and Enlivex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioasis Technologies N/A N/A N/A Enlivex Therapeutics N/A 248.08% 206.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioasis Technologies and Enlivex Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioasis Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.01 Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A $1.24 billion ($0.55) -1.56

Enlivex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioasis Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics beats Bioasis Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioasis Technologies

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Bioasis Technologies Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's in-house development programs develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain metastases (xB3-001), glioblastoma (xB3-002), and neurodegenerative diseases (xB3-007). It has research collaborations with Aposense Limited to focus on the delivery of siRNA therapeutics for CNS disorders; Oxyrane UK Ltd. to focus on combining xB3 technology and Oxyrane's OxyCAT platform to deliver an undisclosed enhanced enzyme replacement therapy into the brain; and Janssen Biotech, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize novel products based on Bioasis' xB3 platform. The company also has a research collaboration and license agreement with Neuramedy Co Ltd. to research, develop, and commercialize an xB3TM version of its antibody, Tomaralimab. Bioasis Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

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Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

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