Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Given a C$13.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$13.50 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.12 target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.31.

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Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Up 2.3%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE AI opened at C$12.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$584.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.69. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$10.61 and a 12-month high of C$12.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.29%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

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Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp is a non-banking finance company providing residential and commercial mortgages that lends funds in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Its objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders’ equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. The company generates its revenue from mortgage interest and fees.

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