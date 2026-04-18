Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $QBUF is SMART Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

SMART Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,941 shares during the period. Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly comprises about 1.9% of SMART Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 6.8% in the third quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 8.0% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 40.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Shares of QBUF opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.56 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.25. Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $30.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF Quarterly (QBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the QQQ ETF, up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months QBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBUF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.