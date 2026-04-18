Stephen Altemus Sells 13,751 Shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Altemus sold 13,751 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $324,661.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,162,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,446,506.95. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of LUNR opened at $27.58 on Friday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $28.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.31.

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Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 million. Analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

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A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Intuitive Machines by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Intuitive Machines by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sector rally and NASA momentum lift demand for space names—coverage highlights Rocket Lab and other space stocks catching a bid after new NASA work and technology rollouts, which has helped push interest into LUNR alongside peers. Rocket Lab Surges 9%, Intuitive Machines Jumps 6%

Sector rally and NASA momentum lift demand for space names—coverage highlights Rocket Lab and other space stocks catching a bid after new NASA work and technology rollouts, which has helped push interest into LUNR alongside peers. Positive Sentiment: Positive retail/media tone — a bullish segment on YouTube names Intuitive Machines as a play on the growing “space race” narrative and potential tailwinds if a SpaceX IPO re‑energizes sector flows. This can amplify short-term retail buying. The Big 3: LUNR, PL, XPO

Positive retail/media tone — a bullish segment on YouTube names Intuitive Machines as a play on the growing “space race” narrative and potential tailwinds if a SpaceX IPO re‑energizes sector flows. This can amplify short-term retail buying. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and raised targets — several firms have reiterated buy/hold ratings and a few raised price targets recently, providing fundamental cover for higher prices and giving investors benchmarks to watch. MarketBeat LUNR Coverage

Analyst support and raised targets — several firms have reiterated buy/hold ratings and a few raised price targets recently, providing fundamental cover for higher prices and giving investors benchmarks to watch. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarterly results — LUNR beat EPS estimates modestly but missed revenue expectations, a mixed print that keeps fundamentals under review while sentiment-driven flows dominate near term. Earnings Coverage

Mixed quarterly results — LUNR beat EPS estimates modestly but missed revenue expectations, a mixed print that keeps fundamentals under review while sentiment-driven flows dominate near term. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high (~72%) with some small new/expanded positions reported—watch any large fund filings for conviction shifts that could move shares. MarketBeat Institutional Holdings

Institutional ownership remains high (~72%) with some small new/expanded positions reported—watch any large fund filings for conviction shifts that could move shares. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales by multiple senior executives (CEO, CFO, SVP) were filed this week — significant share amounts were sold at ~ $23.61 per share. Management says sales were to cover tax withholding on vested awards, which reduces the red flag, but multiple concurrent sales can still pressure sentiment. Insider Selling Report

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUNR. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Intuitive Machines from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

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Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

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