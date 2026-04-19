ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) versus Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Critical Comparison

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) and Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ChargePoint and Valeo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 3 6 1 0 1.80 Valeo 0 5 1 1 2.43

ChargePoint currently has a consensus price target of $8.63, suggesting a potential upside of 38.78%. Given ChargePoint’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than Valeo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

37.8% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Valeo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ChargePoint has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeo has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChargePoint and Valeo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $411.22 million 0.36 -$220.20 million ($9.33) -0.67 Valeo $23.64 billion 0.14 $226.28 million N/A N/A

Valeo has higher revenue and earnings than ChargePoint.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and Valeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -53.55% -276.06% -20.17% Valeo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Valeo beats ChargePoint on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChargePoint

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ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Valeo

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Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also provides powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for electric cars; torque converters, dual dry and wet clutches, dual mass flywheels, and actuators that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures systems, modules, and components to optimize thermal energy management of vehicles and passenger comfort in the cabin. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in various weather conditions. Additionally, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers; and replacement parts and accessories to independent aftermarket for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, as well as products for heavy commercial vehicles. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

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