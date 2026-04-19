Contrasting Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) & Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Free Report) and Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries and Neste OYJ, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Neste OYJ 0 4 1 2 2.71

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries and Neste OYJ”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -990.65 Neste OYJ $21.51 billion 0.99 $162.92 million $0.11 126.14

Neste OYJ has higher revenue and earnings than Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neste OYJ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Neste OYJ pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries pays out -576.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Neste OYJ pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries and Neste OYJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries N/A N/A N/A Neste OYJ 0.81% 2.14% 0.99%

Summary

Neste OYJ beats Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries

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Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. engages in oil refining and oil products trading in Greece and internationally. It operates through four segments: Refining Activity, Fuels' Marketing Activity, Power & Gas, and Other. The company produces and sells liquid fuels, lubricants, and asphalt for transportation, industrial, and household use. It also markets and distributes a range of oil products, including gasoline, fuel oil, diesel, and lubricants through its retail network; and operates gas stations. In addition, the company engages in the collection and trading of used lubricants; research, exploration, and trading of crude oil; and marketing and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas; and operates aircraft fuel supply system and the storage facilities at the Athens International Airport at Spata of Attica. Further, it is involved in the purchase, sale, exploitation, and development of real estate properties; and provision of facilities management, waste management, and financial services. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Marousi, Greece.

About Neste OYJ

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Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets. The Oil Products segment produces, markets, and sells diesel, gasoline, aviation and marine fuels, light and heavy fuel oils, and gasoline components, as well as special fuels, such as small-engine gasoline, solvents, liquid gases, and bitumen. This segment serves retailers and distributors, oil majors and trading companies, petrochemicals companies, and companies marketing lubricants and solvents, as well as road transportation, non-road uses, aviation and marine sectors. The Marketing & Services segment markets and sells cleaner fuels and oil products, and associated services to private motorists, transport companies, customers in aviation, shipping, industrial and agricultural sectors, municipalities, farmers, and heating oil customers through a network of service stations, as well as direct sales and distributors. The Others segment offers engineering solutions. The company was formerly known as Neste Oil Oyj and changed its name to Neste Oyj in June 2015. Neste Oyj was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

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