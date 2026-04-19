Financial Contrast: Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) and CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and CPS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 5.49% 13.12% 7.79% CPS Technologies 1.29% 2.43% 1.90%

Volatility & Risk

Novanta has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPS Technologies has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 2 1 0 2.33 CPS Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Novanta and CPS Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Novanta currently has a consensus target price of $144.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.76%. CPS Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. Given CPS Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CPS Technologies is more favorable than Novanta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of CPS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Novanta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of CPS Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novanta and CPS Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $980.60 million 4.69 $53.83 million $1.46 88.25 CPS Technologies $32.60 million 2.88 $420,000.00 $0.03 174.00

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than CPS Technologies. Novanta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CPS Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Novanta beats CPS Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

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Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables, surgical displays and operating room integration technologies, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, radio frequency identification technologies, thermal printers, spectrometry technologies, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About CPS Technologies

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CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages that includes metal matrix composite components for hybrid circuits; and produces armor for naval and military applications. The company sells its products to microelectronics systems companies. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Norton, Massachusetts.

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