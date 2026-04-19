Critical Comparison: Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) & Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) and Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Adaptive Medias’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group -19.90% 38.87% 16.85% Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Adaptive Medias”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $165.45 million 0.78 -$32.93 million ($0.95) -3.87 Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adaptive Medias has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gambling.com Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gambling.com Group and Adaptive Medias, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 1 3 4 1 2.56 Adaptive Medias 0 0 0 0 0.00

Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 107.20%. Given Gambling.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Adaptive Medias.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.9% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats Adaptive Medias on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gambling.com Group

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Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Adaptive Medias

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Adaptive Medias, Inc. offers programmatic audience and content monetization. It provides these unique capabilities to monetize content efficiently across multiple marketing channels, including mobile, video and online display advertising. The company was founded by Omar Akram, Sal Aziz, and Qayed Murtaza Shareef on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

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