Financial Contrast: Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN)

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) and Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Silexion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech 52.64% 18.69% 17.12% Silexion Therapeutics N/A -387.82% -144.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Silexion Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech $389.13 million 20.75 $204.83 million $6.85 40.03 Silexion Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.91 million ($11.10) -0.10

Krystal Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Silexion Therapeutics. Silexion Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Krystal Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Krystal Biotech and Silexion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 2 9 0 2.82 Silexion Therapeutics 1 1 1 0 2.00

Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $326.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.98%. Given Krystal Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Krystal Biotech is more favorable than Silexion Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Silexion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Silexion Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silexion Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Silexion Therapeutics on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krystal Biotech

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Krystal Biotech, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). The company also develops KB105, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for treating netherton syndrome; KB407 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating cystic fibrosis; KB707 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anti-PD-1 relapsed/refractory; KB408, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and KB301 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treating aesthetic skin conditions, as well as in open label study with ophthalmic B-VEC for treating for ocular complications of deb. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Silexion Therapeutics

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Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

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