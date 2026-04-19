Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) and CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG) Financial Contrast

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) and CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Universal Electronics has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCSC Technology International has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Universal Electronics and CCSC Technology International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Electronics -5.05% -0.47% -0.24% CCSC Technology International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Electronics 1 2 0 0 1.67 CCSC Technology International 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Universal Electronics and CCSC Technology International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Universal Electronics presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Universal Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than CCSC Technology International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Universal Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Universal Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Electronics and CCSC Technology International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Electronics $368.29 million 0.14 -$18.60 million ($1.40) -2.96 CCSC Technology International $17.63 million 0.13 -$1.41 million N/A N/A

CCSC Technology International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Universal Electronics.

Summary

Universal Electronics beats CCSC Technology International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Electronics

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Universal Electronics Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers. It also provides software, firmware and technology solutions that can enable devices such as Smart TVs, hybrid set-top boxes, audio systems, smart speakers, game consoles, and other consumer electronic and smart home devices to wirelessly connect and interoperate within home networks; cloud-services that support its embedded software and hardware solutions; intellectual property that the company licenses to OEMs and video service providers; embedded and cloud-enabled software for firmware update provisioning and digital rights management validation services to consumer electronics brands; and AV accessories, including universal remote controls, television wall mounts and stands, and digital television antennas. In addition, the company QuickSet, a software application that can be embedded in entertainment or smart home platform or can be delivered as a cloud-based service, through QuickSet Cloud, to enable universal device setup, interoperability, and control. Universal Electronics Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About CCSC Technology International

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CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of CCSC Investment Limited.

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