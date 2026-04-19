Head-To-Head Analysis: Hpil (OTCMKTS:HPIL) vs. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) and Hpil (OTCMKTS:HPIL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of BlackRock shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackRock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.8% of Hpil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares BlackRock and Hpil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 24.40% 14.96% 5.03% Hpil N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock $24.22 billion 6.76 $5.55 billion $39.84 26.42 Hpil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BlackRock and Hpil”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than Hpil.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BlackRock and Hpil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock 0 3 16 1 2.90 Hpil 0 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock presently has a consensus price target of $1,266.28, indicating a potential upside of 20.31%. Given BlackRock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BlackRock is more favorable than Hpil.

Volatility & Risk

BlackRock has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hpil has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BlackRock beats Hpil on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock

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BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Gurgaon, India; Hong Kong; Greenwich, Connecticut; Princeton, New Jersey; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia; Taipei, Taiwan; Singapore; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington, District of Columbia; Toronto, Canada; Wilmington, Delaware; and San Francisco, California.

About Hpil

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HPIL Holding, a development stage company, engages in developing technology projects in Canada. It also focuses on developing online and artificial intelligence games; and ZIPPA, a multi-gaming global platform for gamers, as well as powertrain management system. The company was formerly known as Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HPIL Holding in August 2021. HPIL Holding was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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