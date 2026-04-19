Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) vs. Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Texas Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Thomasville Bancshares pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Community Bancshares pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Texas Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

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Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Community Bancshares has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Thomasville Bancshares and Texas Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Texas Community Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Texas Community Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares $137.59 million 4.59 $44.71 million $7.05 14.12 Texas Community Bancshares $16.39 million 3.03 $2.84 million $1.00 17.22

Thomasville Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares. Thomasville Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Texas Community Bancshares 11.11% 5.34% 0.65%

Summary

Texas Community Bancshares beats Thomasville Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as non-farm and non-residential commercial real estate loans, construction loans for commercial businesses, multifamily loans secured by income producing properties, and farmland; and 1-4 family residential loans, including first mortgage liens, junior liens, and home equity lines. In addition, the company offers commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising direct consumer instalment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans and educational loans; and loans to municipalities and development authorities. Further, it provides trust and money management services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Texas Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates primarily one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans; and car, boat, share, unsecured loans, etc., as well as agricultural loans, commercial loans, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers sweep account, safe deposit boxes, e-statement, cards, online banking, and mobile banking services. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mineola, Texas.

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