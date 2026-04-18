Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 37,423 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,691 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,423 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $40,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 91.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $970,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,458 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $620,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,676 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,391,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,281 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 81.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,198,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $462,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 198.8% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,053,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,066 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $165.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.