Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $47.22 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,529 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $47,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 70,890 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $242.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.00. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.10 and a 12 month high of $329.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Autodesk from $343.00 to $279.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.25.

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Key Autodesk News

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Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Further Reading

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