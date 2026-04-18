Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $45.67 Million Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 417,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,811 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ARM were worth $45,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ARM by 32.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,219,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 15.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ARM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

More ARM News

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — Roughly 83,917 call options were bought (about 52% above normal), a near‑term bullish indicator that option traders are positioning for upside or hedging around positive catalysts.

Unusual options activity — Roughly 83,917 call options were bought (about 52% above normal), a near‑term bullish indicator that option traders are positioning for upside or hedging around positive catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Ecosystem expansion — Arm joined chip partners in backing driverless‑car startup Wayve, highlighting potential new royalty/licensing markets in automotive and autonomy. Read More.

Ecosystem expansion — Arm joined chip partners in backing driverless‑car startup Wayve, highlighting potential new royalty/licensing markets in automotive and autonomy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: OEM design momentum — Coverage of a Framework 13 laptop offering a 12‑core ARM option signals continued PC OEM interest in Arm‑based CPUs, supporting long‑term licensing/revenue potential. Read More.

OEM design momentum — Coverage of a Framework 13 laptop offering a 12‑core ARM option signals continued PC OEM interest in Arm‑based CPUs, supporting long‑term licensing/revenue potential. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing media coverage — Broad profiles (e.g., CNN) keep ARM in the spotlight but don’t directly change fundamentals. Read More.

Ongoing media coverage — Broad profiles (e.g., CNN) keep ARM in the spotlight but don’t directly change fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Headline noise — An unrelated open‑source “robotic arm” project uses the word “arm” but has no bearing on Arm Holdings’ business. Read More.

Headline noise — An unrelated open‑source “robotic arm” project uses the word “arm” but has no bearing on Arm Holdings’ business. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst backdrop — The consensus remains a moderate buy with a mean target near $175, and recent quarterly results showed revenue and EPS beats in February, supporting the longer‑term thesis. Read More.

Analyst backdrop — The consensus remains a moderate buy with a mean target near $175, and recent quarterly results showed revenue and EPS beats in February, supporting the longer‑term thesis. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — CEO Rene Haas sold 9,299 shares for ~$1.5M under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan. Such planned sales are often routine, but they can create short‑term selling pressure or negative perception among some investors. Read More.

Insider sale — CEO Rene Haas sold 9,299 shares for ~$1.5M under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan. Such planned sales are often routine, but they can create short‑term selling pressure or negative perception among some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market skepticism — Public commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer noting reservations about recent coverage) can weigh on retail sentiment and amplify short‑term volatility. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARM news, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 23,867 shares of ARM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $3,846,644.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,894,829.05. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of ARM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $3,157,313.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 174,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,921,129.22. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,330.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $166.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.15 billion, a PE ratio of 222.31, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.96. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $95.32 and a 52-week high of $183.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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