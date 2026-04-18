Nvwm LLC Has $14.79 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.2% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $54,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,318,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,701,198.44. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7%

NVIDIA stock opened at $201.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.04 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. CICC Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.25.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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