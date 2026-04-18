Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Sector perform Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6,400 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,000 to GBX 7,200 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,190.

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About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 7,386.18 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,110 and a 52-week high of GBX 7,575. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,997.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,161.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

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We operate in 35 countries where our 60,000 employees are working to find better ways to provide the materials the world needs. Our portfolio includes iron ore, copper, aluminium and a range of other minerals and materials needed for people, communities and nations to grow and prosper, and for the world to cut carbon emissions to net zero. We continuously search for new projects that can support the energy transition, currently exploring for 7 commodities in 17 countries.

We have more than 150 years of mining and processing experience guiding our work.

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