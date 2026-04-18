RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $43,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney’s GTF Advantage engine received EASA certification for the Airbus A320neo family, clearing the way for production deliveries and entry-into-service in Europe — a commercial aviation win that supports aftermarket and engine-revenue cadence. EASA Certification

Pratt & Whitney’s GTF Advantage engine received EASA certification for the Airbus A320neo family, clearing the way for production deliveries and entry-into-service in Europe — a commercial aviation win that supports aftermarket and engine-revenue cadence. Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) was announced as the propulsion provider for Northrop Grumman’s YFQ-48A Talon Blue autonomous wingman — a program tie that could drive future engine and sustainment revenue in the collaborative combat aircraft space. Pratt & Whitney Powers YFQ-48A

Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) was announced as the propulsion provider for Northrop Grumman’s YFQ-48A Talon Blue autonomous wingman — a program tie that could drive future engine and sustainment revenue in the collaborative combat aircraft space. Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney Canada launched new PT6C-67C and PW127XT MRO services in Singapore, expanding regional aftermarket support for helicopters and turboprops — a recurring revenue opportunity that strengthens Asia-Pacific service footprint. MRO Services Singapore

Pratt & Whitney Canada launched new PT6C-67C and PW127XT MRO services in Singapore, expanding regional aftermarket support for helicopters and turboprops — a recurring revenue opportunity that strengthens Asia-Pacific service footprint. Positive Sentiment: Raytheon’s RAIVEN staring sensor completed a first flight test on a UH-60 Black Hawk — a defense-electronics milestone that validates a next‑generation sensor product and supports Raytheon’s growth narrative in sensing and targeting. RAIVEN Flight Test

Raytheon’s RAIVEN staring sensor completed a first flight test on a UH-60 Black Hawk — a defense-electronics milestone that validates a next‑generation sensor product and supports Raytheon’s growth narrative in sensing and targeting. Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace won a role to supply key systems for Bell’s MV-75 FLRAA; plus broader reporting of Pentagon interest in mobilizing industrial capacity and new missile awards, both of which point to elevated defense spend that favors RTX’s portfolio and aftermarket. Collins Aerospace Win

Collins Aerospace won a role to supply key systems for Bell’s MV-75 FLRAA; plus broader reporting of Pentagon interest in mobilizing industrial capacity and new missile awards, both of which point to elevated defense spend that favors RTX’s portfolio and aftermarket. Neutral Sentiment: RTX reports Q1 results before markets open on April 21; previews and analyst metric projections are driving positioning — the print will determine whether elevated defense demand from geopolitics and commercial aerospace backlog translate into beatable results. Q1 Preview

RTX reports Q1 results before markets open on April 21; previews and analyst metric projections are driving positioning — the print will determine whether elevated defense demand from geopolitics and commercial aerospace backlog translate into beatable results. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and a valuation check highlight product milestones (RAIVEN test, engine certification) but also show the stock has pulled back modestly in the last 30 days; investors are balancing good news against a still-rich multiple. Valuation Check

Analyst notes and a valuation check highlight product milestones (RAIVEN test, engine certification) but also show the stock has pulled back modestly in the last 30 days; investors are balancing good news against a still-rich multiple. Neutral Sentiment: Several tech/gaming stories reference “RTX” in GPU branding (NVIDIA/GeForce, MSI laptops) — these are unrelated to RTX Corporation but can create headlines that confuse retail flows. MSI/RTX GPU Coverage

Several tech/gaming stories reference “RTX” in GPU branding (NVIDIA/GeForce, MSI laptops) — these are unrelated to RTX Corporation but can create headlines that confuse retail flows. Negative Sentiment: Near-term risk: tough year‑over‑year comps for commercial aerospace revenue and a relatively high P/E leave little room for a weak print; any earnings or guidance shortfall on April 21 could pressure the stock. Analyst Projections

Insider Buying and Selling

RTX Stock Performance

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,455,632.60. This represents a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $196.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.63 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $264.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.11.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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