Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $185.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Camtek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.75.

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Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $179.78 on Friday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $185.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.63.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). Camtek had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $128.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Camtek by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Camtek by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 39,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Camtek by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

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Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek’s core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

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