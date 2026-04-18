SMART Wealth LLC Takes $484,000 Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF $ONEV

SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 345,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 94,249 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period.

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SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Trading Up 1.3%

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $117.26 and a twelve month high of $143.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Free Report).

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