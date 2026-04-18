Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $48.34 Million Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,586,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,177 shares during the quarter. Global X Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $48,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,714 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $632,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUG opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.81. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $37.55.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.