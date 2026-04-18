iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN Shares Sold by Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,510 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 8.1% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $78,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $206.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.48. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $136.29 and a 12 month high of $208.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

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