SMART Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF $JULW

SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,649,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 557.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,590 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 11,862.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,219,000 after purchasing an additional 831,922 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,317,000.

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AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JULW opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $40.09.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

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