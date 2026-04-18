Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) & Brown Forman (NYSE:BF.A) Head-To-Head Contrast

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Brown Forman shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Brown Forman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Brown Forman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 0.94% 0.33% 0.29% Brown Forman 20.64% 19.93% 9.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Brown Forman”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $65.08 million 1.39 $610,000.00 $0.03 146.00 Brown Forman $3.98 billion 3.43 $869.00 million $2.12 14.04

Brown Forman has higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group. Brown Forman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crimson Wine Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brown Forman has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brown Forman beats Crimson Wine Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crimson Wine Group

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Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services. The company sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. It offers wines to distributors, as well as directly to consumers through wine club memberships and direct phone calls, as well as its website, third-party websites, and other online sales. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

About Brown Forman

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Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Woodford Reserve, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Old Forester, Early Times, Slane Irish Whiskey, Coopers' Craft, el Jimador, Herradura, New Mix, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Finlandia, Korbel Champagne, and Sonoma-Cutrer brands. It is also involved in the sale of used barrels, bulk whiskey, and wine; and provision of contract bottling services. The company serves retail customers and consumers through distributors or state governments; and retailers, wholesalers, and provincial governments directly. It has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Mexico, and internationally. Brown-Forman Corporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

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