Head-To-Head Analysis: Allstate (NYSE:ALL) versus American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC)

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) and American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allstate and American Coastal Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allstate 1 9 7 3 2.60 American Coastal Insurance 0 2 0 0 2.00

Allstate presently has a consensus price target of $238.65, suggesting a potential upside of 10.25%. Given Allstate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Allstate is more favorable than American Coastal Insurance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

76.5% of Allstate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of American Coastal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Allstate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of American Coastal Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Allstate has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Coastal Insurance has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allstate and American Coastal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allstate 15.19% 39.20% 8.00% American Coastal Insurance 31.85% 34.62% 8.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allstate and American Coastal Insurance”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allstate $67.69 billion 0.83 $10.28 billion $38.19 5.67 American Coastal Insurance $335.44 million 1.73 $106.84 million $2.14 5.57

Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than American Coastal Insurance. American Coastal Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allstate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allstate beats American Coastal Insurance on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allstate

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The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products through agents, contact centers, and online. The Protection Services segment provides consumer product protection; protection and insurance products, including vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection, road hazard tire and wheel, and paintless dent repair protection; and roadside assistance, device and mobile data collection services, and analytic solutions using automotive telematics information, as well as identity theft protection and remediation services. This segment also offers its products under various brands, including Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside, Arity, Avail, and Allstate Identity Protection. The Allstate Health and Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products; stop-loss and fully insured group health products to employers; and short-term medical and medicare supplement insurance to individuals. The Run-off Property-Liability segment offers property and casualty insurance coverage that primarily relates to policies written during the 1960s through the mid-1980s. The Corporate and Other segment provides debt services, as well as non-insurance operations. It sells its products through agents, independent agents, call and contact centers, retailers, direct to consumer, wholesale partners, and affinity groups, as well as through online and mobile applications. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

About American Coastal Insurance

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American Coastal Insurance Corporation operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations and apartments, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers equipment breakdown, identity theft, cyber security, and flood policies. The company markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies. The company was formerly known as United Insurance Holdings Corp. and changed its name to American Coastal Insurance Corporation in August 2023. American Coastal Insurance Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

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