Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $267.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, thirty-one have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.4324.

Several analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Stock Up 0.3%

ZS stock opened at $134.68 on Monday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $114.63 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -320.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam Geller sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total value of $321,491.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,208,079.97. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $354,363.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,335,550.10. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,892,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 76,352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zscaler by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,572,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,576,000 after buying an additional 777,414 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,083,000 after buying an additional 741,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,367,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,506,000 after buying an additional 652,771 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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