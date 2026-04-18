Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Acquired by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,718 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 304,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $90,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd now owns 47,899 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,480 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 692 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

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Autodesk News Summary

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Autodesk Trading Down 0.5%

Autodesk stock opened at $242.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.10 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up from $373.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.25.

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Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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