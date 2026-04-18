Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.22 and last traded at $61.20, with a volume of 1701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.42.

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Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

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