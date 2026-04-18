Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 311 and last traded at GBX 309.53, with a volume of 273052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304.50.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £857.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 286.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 282.77.

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Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported GBX (1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baillie Gifford US Growth had a net margin of 88.83% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth

The Trust aims to produce long-term capital growth by investing predominantly in equities of companies which are incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in the United States of America. The maximum amount which may be invested directly in private companies shall not exceed 50% of the total assets of the Company, measured at the time of investment. We are bottom-up, growth investors with a long-term horizon. The portfolio consists of direct holdings in listed securities and private companies in up to a combined maximum of 90 companies or funds, typically with 30 or more listed security holdings.

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